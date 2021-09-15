September 15, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Littelfuse (LFUSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report issued on September 8, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Littelfuse, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Veoneer.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019