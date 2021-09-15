Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Littelfuse (LFUS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report issued on September 8, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Littelfuse, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Veoneer.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.00.

