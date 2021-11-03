Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Lennox International (NYSE: LII)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Lennox International (LII – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lennox International (LII)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International on October 22 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $305.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Trane Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Lennox International with a $325.71 average price target, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

