January 14, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Lear (NYSE: LEA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lear (LEAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear on January 7 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.73, close to its 52-week high of $170.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.08, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $193.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019