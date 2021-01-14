Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Lear (NYSE: LEA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lear (LEA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear on January 7 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.73, close to its 52-week high of $170.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.08, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $193.00 price target.

