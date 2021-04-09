April 9, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and International Seaways (INSWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

International Seaways (INSW)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr reiterated a Buy rating on International Seaways on April 1 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.91.

Fyhr has an average return of 0.8% when recommending International Seaways.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6327 out of 7435 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $26.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019