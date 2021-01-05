January 5, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Hafnia (Other OTC: HFIAF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Hafnia (HFIAFResearch Report).

Hafnia (HFIAF)

Hafnia received a Sell rating and a NOK12.00 price target from Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl on December 19. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hafnia with a $1.40 average price target.

