Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Fastenal Company (FAST – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report issued on May 6, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, The Toro Company, and WW Grainger.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.43, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

