Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC – Research Report)

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Enerpac Tool Group on September 24 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Enerpac Tool Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

