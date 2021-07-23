Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

In a report issued on May 5, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.44, close to its 52-week high of $99.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.50, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

