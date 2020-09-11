Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: CTTAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft on September 9 and set a price target of EUR95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.89.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $102.96 average price target, a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR80.00 price target.

