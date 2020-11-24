November 24, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Colfax (NYSE: CFX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Colfax (CFXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Colfax (CFX)

In a report issued on November 16, Stephen Tusa from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Colfax, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.73, close to its 52-week high of $39.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Colfax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.63, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

