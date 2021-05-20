Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Aptiv (NYSE: APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Aptiv (APTV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on May 7, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $170.33 average price target, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

