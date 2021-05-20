May 20, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Aptiv (NYSE: APTV)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Aptiv (APTVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on May 7, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $170.33 average price target, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019