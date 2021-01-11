January 11, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Applied Materials (AMATResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.56, close to its 52-week high of $97.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.12, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

