Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Applied Materials (AMAT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.56, close to its 52-week high of $97.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.12, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.