Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines (AAL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg reiterated a Buy rating on American Airlines on July 22 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Airlines with a $21.75 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Seaport Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

