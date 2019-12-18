Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Amphenol (NYSE: APH) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Amphenol (APH – Research Report) and Caterpillar (CAT – Research Report).

Amphenol (APH)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.32, close to its 52-week high of $109.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphenol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.50, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released today, Chad Dillard from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.06, close to its 52-week high of $148.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dillard is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Dillard covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aecom Technology, Quanta Services, and MasTec.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.30, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.