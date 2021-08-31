Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) and Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on American Woodmark (AMWD – Research Report) and Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report).

American Woodmark (AMWD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on American Woodmark on August 29 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Woodmark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Bank of America Securities analyst Chase Mulvehill reiterated a Buy rating on Chart Industries yesterday and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.44, close to its 52-week high of $193.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulvehill has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Mulvehill covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Helmerich & Payne, and Helix Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $187.88 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Johnson Rice also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

