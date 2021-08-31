August 31, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) and Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on American Woodmark (AMWDResearch Report) and Chart Industries (GTLSResearch Report).

American Woodmark (AMWD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on American Woodmark on August 29 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Woodmark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Bank of America Securities analyst Chase Mulvehill reiterated a Buy rating on Chart Industries yesterday and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.44, close to its 52-week high of $193.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulvehill has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Mulvehill covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Oilfield Services, Helmerich & Payne, and Helix Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $187.88 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Johnson Rice also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019