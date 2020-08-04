Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Axle (NYSE: AXL) and Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Axle (AXL – Research Report) and Chemours Company (CC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Axle (AXL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Hold rating on American Axle today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.69, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $8.10 average price target, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Chemours Company (CC)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.66, close to its 52-week high of $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.83, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

