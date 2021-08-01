Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE: ALSN), Colfax (NYSE: CFX) and Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN – Research Report), Colfax (CFX – Research Report) and Forward Air (FWRD – Research Report).

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings on July 29 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Cummins, and Visteon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $42.60.

Colfax (CFX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Colfax on July 29 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Colfax has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.40, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Forward Air (FWRD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air on July 29 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forward Air with a $112.50 average price target.

