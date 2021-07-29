Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Allegion (ALLE – Research Report), Union Pacific (UNP – Research Report) and John Bean Technologies (JBT – Research Report).

Allegion (ALLE)

In a report issued on July 22, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Allegion, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegion with a $154.67 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific on July 22 and set a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $247.58 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $239.00 price target.

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

In a report issued on July 22, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on John Bean Technologies, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on John Bean Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.00.

