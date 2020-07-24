Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD – Research Report), Dow (DOW – Research Report) and Bloom Energy (BE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals today and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.40, close to its 52-week high of $299.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.2% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Pq Group Holdings.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.90, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $316.00 price target.

Dow (DOW)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dow, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GCP Applied Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems, and Donaldson Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Hold with an average price target of $42.36, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Alembic Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (BE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Bloom Energy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.98, close to its 52-week high of $19.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloom Energy with a $15.00 average price target.

