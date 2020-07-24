July 24, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Air Products and Chemicals (APDResearch Report), Dow (DOWResearch Report) and Bloom Energy (BEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals today and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.40, close to its 52-week high of $299.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.2% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Pq Group Holdings.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.90, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $316.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dow (DOW)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dow, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GCP Applied Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems, and Donaldson Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Hold with an average price target of $42.36, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Alembic Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (BE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Bloom Energy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.98, close to its 52-week high of $19.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloom Energy with a $15.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019