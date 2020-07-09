Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD – Research Report) and Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $271.60, close to its 52-week high of $276.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Roberts covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and DuPont de Nemours.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $273.50.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.9% and a 34.5% success rate. Lynagh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chart Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.83, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $62.00 price target.

