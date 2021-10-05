Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE), Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) and LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AerSale Corporation (ASLE – Research Report), Trinity Industries (TRN – Research Report) and LCI Industries (LCII – Research Report).

AerSale Corporation (ASLE)

In a report issued on August 6, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on AerSale Corporation, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24, close to its 52-week high of $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Howmet Aerospace.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AerSale Corporation with a $16.00 average price target.

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott issued a Buy rating on Trinity Industries on September 22 and set a price target of $23.00. The company's shares closed last Monday at $28.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 61.0% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Greenbrier.

Trinity Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33.

LCI Industries (LCII)

In a report issued on September 27, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on LCI Industries, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LCI Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.50.

