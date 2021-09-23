Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI), FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acuity Brands (AYI – Research Report), FedEx (FDX – Research Report) and Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Acuity Brands yesterday and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Acuity Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.50.

FedEx (FDX)

In a report issued on September 21, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on FedEx, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $229.08, close to its 52-week low of $228.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $326.67 average price target, a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $442.27, close to its 52-week high of $466.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Generac Holdings with a $491.64 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

