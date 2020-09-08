Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR), Genco Shipping (NYSE: GNK) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: ICD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ACM Research (ACMR – Research Report), Genco Shipping (GNK – Research Report) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD – Research Report).

ACM Research (ACMR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham downgraded ACM Research to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 72.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $120.00 average price target.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 38.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genco Shipping with a $11.38 average price target.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

In a report issued on September 4, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Independence Contract Drilling, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.7% and a 33.2% success rate. Curran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Select Energy Services.

Independence Contract Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

