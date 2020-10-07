October 7, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ABB (NYSE: ABB) and Kvaerner ASA (Other OTC: KVAEF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ABB (ABBResearch Report) and Kvaerner ASA (KVAEFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ABB (ABB)

Kepler Capital analyst Marcus Almerud maintained a Buy rating on ABB on October 6 and set a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.30, close to its 52-week high of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, and Cargotec.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.70, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on Kvaerner ASA on October 6 and set a price target of NOK12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kvaerner ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.28.

