Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Schlumberger (SLB – Research Report) and Atlantic Power (AT – Research Report).

Schlumberger (SLB)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.07, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.9% and a 26.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.32, a 129.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Atlantic Power (AT)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Power today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Atlantic Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.39.

