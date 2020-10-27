Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Parsley Energy (PE – Research Report) and Cenovus Energy (CVE – Research Report).

Parsley Energy (PE)

In a report issued on October 20, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.1% and a 21.0% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Parsley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.04, which is a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.43, implying a 61.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$7.00 price target.

