Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM – Research Report) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP – Research Report).

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.