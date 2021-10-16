October 16, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Hess Midstream Partners (HESMResearch Report) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPResearch Report).

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019