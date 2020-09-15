September 15, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Conocophillips (NYSE: COP) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Conocophillips (COPResearch Report) and Berry Petroleum (BRYResearch Report).

Conocophillips (COP)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Delek US Holdings, and Hollyfrontier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conocophillips is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.0% and a 17.4% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Petroleum with a $6.00 average price target.

