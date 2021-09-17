Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Ameren (NYSE: AEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) and Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ameren (AEE – Research Report), Consolidated Edison (ED – Research Report) and Equinor ASA (EQNR – Research Report).

Ameren (AEE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ameren, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Ameren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.00.

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Eversource Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for Consolidated Edison with a $72.60 average price target.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Christian Malek downgraded Equinor ASA to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.87, close to its 52-week high of $24.66.

Malek has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Equinor ASA.

According to TipRanks.com, Malek is ranked #6844 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinor ASA with a $34.00 average price target.

