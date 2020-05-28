Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zuora (ZUO – Research Report), Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) and Cadence Design (CDNS – Research Report).

Zuora (ZUO)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Zuora. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Zuora has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on May 14, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $199.81, close to its 52-week high of $211.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $200.36 average price target, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Cadence Design (CDNS)

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.20, close to its 52-week high of $88.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxlinear.

Cadence Design has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.33.

