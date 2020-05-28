May 28, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zuora (ZUOResearch Report), Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report) and Cadence Design (CDNSResearch Report).

Zuora (ZUO)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Zuora. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Zuora has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on May 14, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $199.81, close to its 52-week high of $211.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $200.36 average price target, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Cadence Design (CDNS)

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.20, close to its 52-week high of $88.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxlinear.

Cadence Design has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

