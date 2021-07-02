Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report), Splunk (SPLK – Research Report) and Paychex (PAYX – Research Report).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $386.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 76.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $418.33, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on May 27, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report issued on June 3, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 78.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $163.87 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Paychex (PAYX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Paychex on June 25 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.47, close to its 52-week high of $108.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 82.2% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paychex is a Hold with an average price target of $106.86, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

