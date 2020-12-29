December 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zillow Group Class A (NASDAQ: ZG), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Taiwan Semi (NYSE: TSM)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zillow Group Class A (ZGResearch Report), Snowflake (SNOWResearch Report) and Taiwan Semi (TSMResearch Report).

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

In a report issued on October 22, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class A, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.34, close to its 52-week high of $149.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Shutterstock.

Zillow Group Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.29, implying a -10.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Snowflake (SNOW)

In a report issued on December 3, Zane Chrane from Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake, with a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $302.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chrane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Chrane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ServiceNow, and Cloudera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $290.25 average price target, which is a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Taiwan Semi (TSM)

In a report issued on December 4, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Sell rating on Taiwan Semi, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.15, close to its 52-week high of $107.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 55.3% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Taiwan Semi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.99.

