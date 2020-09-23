September 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI), Nice-Systems (NASDAQ: NICE) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMIResearch Report), Nice-Systems (NICEResearch Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report).

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on WiMi Hologram Cloud yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, Avid Technology, and Vuzix.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nice-Systems, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $225.18, close to its 52-week high of $238.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $240.20, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.06, close to its 52-week high of $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $17.63 average price target, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

