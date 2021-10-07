Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Voyager Digital (Canada) (Other OTC: VYGVF) and Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF – Research Report) and Ping Identity Holding (PING – Research Report).

Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Voyager Digital (Canada) yesterday and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Mogo Finance Technology, and Galaxy Digital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Digital (Canada) is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.96.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Hold rating on Ping Identity Holding today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cognyte Software, Tenable Holdings, and SecureWorks.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.40.

