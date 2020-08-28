Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: VMware (NYSE: VMW), LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMW – Research Report), LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP – Research Report) and Marvell (MRVL – Research Report).

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.29, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.72, close to its 52-week high of $56.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $63.14 average price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Marvell, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.71, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

