August 28, 2020

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: VMware (NYSE: VMW), LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMWResearch Report), LiveRamp Holdings (RAMPResearch Report) and Marvell (MRVLResearch Report).

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.29, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.72, close to its 52-week high of $56.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $63.14 average price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Marvell, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.71, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

