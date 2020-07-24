Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) and Corning (NYSE: GLW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vicor (VICR – Research Report) and Corning (GLW – Research Report).

Vicor (VICR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Vicor today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.87, close to its 52-week high of $78.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 77.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Vicor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50.

Corning (GLW)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Hold rating to Corning today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.0% and a 30.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Synaptics.

Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33, representing a -7.7% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

