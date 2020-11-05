Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Verizon (VZ – Research Report), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report).

Verizon (VZ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded Verizon to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.22.

Cusick has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Verizon.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #942 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.89, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, and Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.21, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, MainFirst also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR41.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Sell rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.05, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $31.60 average price target.

