Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), Lattice Semicon (NASDAQ: LSCC) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Upwork (UPWK – Research Report), Lattice Semicon (LSCC – Research Report) and Twilio (TWLO – Research Report).

Upwork (UPWK)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Upwork on January 15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.36.

Thomas has an average return of 41.6% when recommending Upwork.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #3493 out of 7331 analysts.

Upwork has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.17, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report issued on February 16, Ruben Roy from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.36, close to its 52-week high of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Roy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Hold rating on Twilio on February 18 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $408.96, close to its 52-week high of $457.30.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 83.1% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $510.53, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Monness also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

