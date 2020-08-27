Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: United States Cellular (NYSE: USM), NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United States Cellular (USM – Research Report), NetApp (NTAP – Research Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report).

United States Cellular (USM)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, T Mobile US, and Anterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Cellular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.67.

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released today, Jim Suva from Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on NetApp, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Suva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Suva covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.92, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.83, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

