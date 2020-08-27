August 27, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: United States Cellular (NYSE: USM), NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United States Cellular (USMResearch Report), NetApp (NTAPResearch Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report).

United States Cellular (USM)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, T Mobile US, and Anterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Cellular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released today, Jim Suva from Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on NetApp, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Suva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Suva covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.92, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.83, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019