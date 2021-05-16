May 16, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UiPath (PATHResearch Report) and Raytheon Technologies (RTXResearch Report).

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 74.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for UiPath with a $64.00 average price target, implying a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

In a report issued on May 14, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.88, close to its 52-week high of $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Raytheon Technologies with a $94.25 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Langenberg & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

