July 22, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Texas Instruments (TXNResearch Report), ServiceNow (NOWResearch Report) and HubSpot (HUBSResearch Report).

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $132.94, close to its 52-week high of $137.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Hold with an average price target of $138.67, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ServiceNow (NOW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $467.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $440.00, close to its 52-week high of $454.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $424.68 average price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.40, close to its 52-week high of $243.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 72.7% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $215.67 average price target, which is a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019