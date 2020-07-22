Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Texas Instruments (TXN – Research Report), ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) and HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report).

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $132.94, close to its 52-week high of $137.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Hold with an average price target of $138.67, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $108.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $467.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $440.00, close to its 52-week high of $454.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $424.68 average price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.40, close to its 52-week high of $243.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 72.7% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $215.67 average price target, which is a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $200.00 price target.

