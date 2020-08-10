Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Teradata (NYSE: TDC), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Teradata (TDC – Research Report), Change Healthcare (CHNG – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

Teradata (TDC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on Teradata on August 7 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 74.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $25.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on August 7, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.83, close to its 52-week high of $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $16.25 average price target, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report issued on August 7, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.28, close to its 52-week high of $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Azure Power Global, and Sunrun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $12.02 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.