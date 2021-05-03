Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report), Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report) and 2U (TWOU – Research Report).

ServiceNow (NOW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow on April 29 and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $506.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 80.9% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Sprout Social, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $616.35.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report issued on April 28, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.17, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on 2U on April 28 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $58.86 average price target, representing a 47.6% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

