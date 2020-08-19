August 19, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Ooma (NYSE: OOMA), Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ooma (OOMAResearch Report), Opera (OPRAResearch Report) and BIO-key International (BKYIResearch Report).

Ooma (OOMA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.90, close to its 52-week high of $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Opera (OPRA)

In a report released yesterday, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Opera, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 55.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Opera with a $12.25 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

BIO-key International (BKYI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on BIO-key International on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WiMi Hologram Cloud, Avid Technology, and Vuzix.

BIO-key International has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019