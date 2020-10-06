Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report), Avalara (AVLR – Research Report) and Alteryx (AYX – Research Report).

Nvidia (NVDA)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $545.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $567.68 average price target, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avalara. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.80, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $159.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.78.

