June 22, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NICE (NICEResearch Report), Zscaler (ZSResearch Report) and Guidewire (GWREResearch Report).

NICE (NICE)

In a report issued on May 26, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on NICE, with a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NICE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.63, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on May 26, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.41, close to its 52-week high of $230.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Cambium Networks, and Proofpoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $231.65 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Guidewire (GWRE)

JMP Securities analyst Joe Goodwin maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire on June 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 84.6% success rate. Goodwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, CoStar Group, and J2 Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guidewire is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.60, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019