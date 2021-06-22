Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NICE (NICE – Research Report), Zscaler (ZS – Research Report) and Guidewire (GWRE – Research Report).

NICE (NICE)

In a report issued on May 26, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on NICE, with a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NICE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.63, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on May 26, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.41, close to its 52-week high of $230.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Cambium Networks, and Proofpoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $231.65 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Guidewire (GWRE)

JMP Securities analyst Joe Goodwin maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire on June 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 84.6% success rate. Goodwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, CoStar Group, and J2 Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guidewire is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.60, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

