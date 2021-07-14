July 14, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) and CDW (NASDAQ: CDW)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Methode Electronics (MEIResearch Report) and CDW (CDWResearch Report).

Methode Electronics (MEI)

In a report issued on July 12, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Methode Electronics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.97, close to its 52-week high of $50.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Littelfuse, and BorgWarner.

Methode Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CDW (CDW)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on CDW, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $174.16, close to its 52-week high of $184.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $198.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019