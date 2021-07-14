Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) and CDW (NASDAQ: CDW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Methode Electronics (MEI – Research Report) and CDW (CDW – Research Report).

Methode Electronics (MEI)

In a report issued on July 12, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Methode Electronics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.97, close to its 52-week high of $50.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Littelfuse, and BorgWarner.

Methode Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

CDW (CDW)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on CDW, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $174.16, close to its 52-week high of $184.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $198.00.

