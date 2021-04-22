April 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Hexcel (NYSE: HXL)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lockheed Martin (LMTResearch Report) and Hexcel (HXLResearch Report).

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin on April 20 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $387.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $420.43 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report issued on April 20, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $50.70 average price target, a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

