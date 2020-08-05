August 5, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IPG Photonics (IPGPResearch Report), Twilio (TWLOResearch Report) and Enphase Energy (ENPHResearch Report).

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $187.73 average price target, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $283.76, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.47, a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.95, close to its 52-week high of $70.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.77, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019