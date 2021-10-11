Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and VMware (NYSE: VMW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intuit (INTU – Research Report), Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) and VMware (VMW – Research Report).

Intuit (INTU)

In a report issued on October 7, Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $531.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Panigrahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Panigrahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $628.33, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Guggenheim also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on October 8, Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Broome is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Broome covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bentley Systems, MongoDB, and Sabre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $352.70, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on October 4, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

VMware (VMW)

In a report issued on October 8, Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 76.7% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.30, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

